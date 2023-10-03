Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 2.15% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGMS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

