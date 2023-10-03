Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 48,631 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,351.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $28.10.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

