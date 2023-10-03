Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 46,838 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 4.0 %

PBI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 675,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,851. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.