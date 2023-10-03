Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

