Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

