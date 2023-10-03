Allworth Financial LP Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

