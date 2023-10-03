Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

GILD opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

