Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

