RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

