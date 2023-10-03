Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 381,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,761,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.70. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

