Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,481,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

