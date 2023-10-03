Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,767,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,676,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32,762.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,702,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,473,000 after buying an additional 3,691,623 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 579,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 570,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

