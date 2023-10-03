Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.05 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

