Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 59,012 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 130,209 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

