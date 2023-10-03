Columbus Macro LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

