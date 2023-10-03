Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

SCHC stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

