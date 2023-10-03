K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 12,116 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Stock Down 4.0 %
BCE stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $48.38.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
