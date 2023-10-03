Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 72,326 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Regions Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

