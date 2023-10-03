K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

