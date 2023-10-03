K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $98,421,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after buying an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.
TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
