K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $98,421,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after buying an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

