Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

OUNZ stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

