Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,828,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 246,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.