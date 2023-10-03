Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,470 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

