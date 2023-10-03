Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BGRN opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

