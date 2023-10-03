K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 24,867 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE TRP opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

