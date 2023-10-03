Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 20th

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

HBNC stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.03 million. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Report on HBNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 232,659 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.