RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Diodes makes up 2.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

