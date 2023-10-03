Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after buying an additional 200,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after buying an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $172.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

