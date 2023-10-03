iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

