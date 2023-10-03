RHS Financial LLC Purchases 4,180 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS MTUM opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

