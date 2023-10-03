RHS Financial LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

