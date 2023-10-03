VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.2 %

VBNK opened at C$10.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.28. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.66. The company has a market cap of C$276.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.