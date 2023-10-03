VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
VersaBank Trading Up 0.2 %
VBNK opened at C$10.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.28. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.66. The company has a market cap of C$276.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98.
VersaBank Company Profile
