Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Forward Air makes up 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 137.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 467.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forward Air news, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,816.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.