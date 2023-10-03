Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Forward Air makes up 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 137.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 467.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70.
Forward Air Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forward Air news, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,816.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
