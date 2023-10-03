RHS Financial LLC Acquires 4,437 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

