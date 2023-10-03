RBA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

