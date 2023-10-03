JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) is RHS Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 1.74% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

