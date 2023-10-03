RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,148 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

CTSH opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

