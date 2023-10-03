MBA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 175,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 155,722 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,772,674. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

