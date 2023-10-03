iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

