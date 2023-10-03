Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,671.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.27. The company had a trading volume of 264,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

