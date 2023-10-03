Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases Shares of 122,680 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. Ball makes up approximately 1.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Ball Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 40,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

