MBA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,801,000 after buying an additional 67,854 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.59. 4,052,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,119,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

