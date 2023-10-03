MBA Advisors LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,847. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

