MBA Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 13.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 30.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 20.3% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. 307,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

