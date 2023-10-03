E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 528,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 98,366 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $449,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 1,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,065. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

