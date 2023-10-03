MBA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,209. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $196.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

