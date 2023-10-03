iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is MBA Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IEI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.46. 386,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,108. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.87.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
