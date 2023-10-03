E&G Advisors LP Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TLT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. 5,266,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,138,330. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

