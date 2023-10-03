MBA Advisors LLC Invests $825,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 130,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,122. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

