E&G Advisors LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. 163,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,900. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
