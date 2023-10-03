E&G Advisors LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. 163,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,900. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.